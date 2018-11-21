[WATCH] MPC in a tight spot ahead of the rate announcement
Sethembiso Zulu & Mashudu Masutha | EWN business journalist Mashudu Masutha gives insight and explains all you need to know about the South African Reserve Bank interest rate announcement on 22 November 2018.
More in Multimedia
-
[WATCH] Sandton City fire: No casualties reported
-
[WATCH] MyCiti workers stage sit-in at Cape Town Civic Centre
-
[WATCH] Momentum payout explained
-
[WATCH] Gordhan responds to EFF allegations about his daughter
-
[WATCH] Bo-Kaap residents protest to stop construction vehicles
-
[WATCH] Gordhan: 'I am not a commodity for sale and the Guptas knew that'
-
[WATCH] Malema: Gordhan & Zuma in same WhatsApp group
-
[WATCH] Ramaphosa hosts German President
-
[WATCH] SwimRun participants run and swim from Hout Bay to Clifton
-
[WATCH] State capture: Pravin Gordhan testifies
-
[WATCH] Serial killer confesses to 2 cold cases
-
[WATCH] Doorbell camera captures good Samaritan
-
[WATCH] What happens when a plane crashes at OR Tambo?
-
[WATCH] EFF protests outside state capture inquiry
-
[WATCH] US man insults women, admits he is racist
-
[WATCH] Migrant caravans: Trump issues warning
-
[WATCH] On the red carpet at 2018 SA Style Awards
-
[WATCH] De Lille to contest 2019 elections with new party
-
[WATCH] State capture inquiry wrap
-
[WATCH] State capture: What to expect from Pravin Gordhan
-
[WATCH] Michelle Obama pays surprise visit to pre-school
-
[WATCH] JHB crime stats: No celebration for drunk drivers
-
[WATCH] DJ Speedsta gears up for 2019
-
[WATCH] Discovery's new bank: All you need to know
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.