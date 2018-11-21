Union denies reports of intimidation of non-striking Dis-Chem workers
Dis-Chem says a worker was taken to hospital on Tuesday after being hit on the head with a glass.
JOHANNESBURG – The National Union of Public Service and Allied Workers (Nupsaw) has denied reports that its members attacked and intimidated non-striking workers at Dis-Chem.
The union says this is a desperate attempt by the employer to have their strike declared illegal.
Dis-Chem says a worker was taken to hospital on Tuesday after being hit on the head with a glass.
Workers are not backing down on their demand for a minimum salary of R12,500.
The union's Success Mataitsane says: “That’s completely ridiculous; none of our members have intimidated anybody.
“That’s tactics being played by Dis-Chem because they want something to get to the Labour Court and say we’re intimidating other people. That’s all that they want.”
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
Popular in Local
-
Denise Ganas overwhelmed by support in battle with Momentum
-
Malema: 'State capture commission a Mickey Mouse show'
-
ANC backed into a corner over VAT hike
-
Momentum: New violent crimes payout is to offer clients peace of mind
-
Momentum buckles under pressure, to pay out R2.4m to Denise Ganas
-
Mboweni: Zuma’s free higher education decision one of reasons behind VAT hike
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.