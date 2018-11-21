Popular Topics
Union denies reports of intimidation of non-striking Dis-Chem workers

Dis-Chem says a worker was taken to hospital on Tuesday after being hit on the head with a glass.

Picture: @Dischem/Facebook.com
Picture: @Dischem/Facebook.com
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG – The National Union of Public Service and Allied Workers (Nupsaw) has denied reports that its members attacked and intimidated non-striking workers at Dis-Chem.

The union says this is a desperate attempt by the employer to have their strike declared illegal.

Dis-Chem says a worker was taken to hospital on Tuesday after being hit on the head with a glass.

Workers are not backing down on their demand for a minimum salary of R12,500.

The union's Success Mataitsane says: “That’s completely ridiculous; none of our members have intimidated anybody.

“That’s tactics being played by Dis-Chem because they want something to get to the Labour Court and say we’re intimidating other people. That’s all that they want.”

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)

