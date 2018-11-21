UCT Child Institute: Child support grant too low to cover basic nutrition

The institute released a report which found that six million children in South Africa go to bed under-nourished.

CAPE TOWN - Authors of the 2018 South African Child Gauge say that there's a desperate need for the living conditions of the country's most vulnerable to be improved, urgently.

The report published by University Cape Town (UCT)'s Children's Institute this week, is an annual review of the status and development of minors.

The gauge has found that six million children in South Africa go to bed under-nourished.

The 2018 South African Child Gauge has found both poverty and child care are highly gendered where mothers are present but not fathers. Mothers are generally responsible for providing care and financial resources.

The report shows our society is still plagued by inequality.

Most women are unemployed. If they are lucky enough to have jobs, they earn less than men.

The UCT Children’s Institute says the value of the child support grant that is paid to the primary caregivers of children is so low that it is not enough to cover the basic nutritional costs of a child, let alone enough to enable women to pay a caregiver to look after their kids so that they can work.

