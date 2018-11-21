Soweto scholar patrol guard only wanted young girls in guard house, court told

A nine-year-old girl testified that she developed a bladder infection after she was allegedly raped by scholar patrol guard Johannes Molefe.

JOHANNESBURG – The Palm Ridge Magistrates Court has heard how a former Soweto scholar patrol guard only wanted young girls to enter his guard house.

Johannes Molefe is standing trial for allegedly sexually abusing dozens of pupils at the AB Xuma Primary School in Orlando last year.

On Tuesday, two girls aged nine and 12-years-old and a mother testified.

The court has heard from the 12-year-old pupil about how the accused only wanted young girls around his guard house.

She told the court that the 58-year-old touched her chest and told her he wants to see her thighs.

The nine-year-old girl testified that she developed a bladder infection after she was allegedly raped by Molefe.

She said that after the alleged sexual abuse, she informed her principal and identified the school guard as her attacker but was told to keep quiet because the school would be shut down.

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)