Soweto scholar patrol guard only wanted young girls in guard house, court told
A nine-year-old girl testified that she developed a bladder infection after she was allegedly raped by scholar patrol guard Johannes Molefe.
JOHANNESBURG – The Palm Ridge Magistrates Court has heard how a former Soweto scholar patrol guard only wanted young girls to enter his guard house.
Johannes Molefe is standing trial for allegedly sexually abusing dozens of pupils at the AB Xuma Primary School in Orlando last year.
On Tuesday, two girls aged nine and 12-years-old and a mother testified.
The court has heard from the 12-year-old pupil about how the accused only wanted young girls around his guard house.
She told the court that the 58-year-old touched her chest and told her he wants to see her thighs.
The nine-year-old girl testified that she developed a bladder infection after she was allegedly raped by Molefe.
She said that after the alleged sexual abuse, she informed her principal and identified the school guard as her attacker but was told to keep quiet because the school would be shut down.
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
Popular in Local
-
Denise Ganas overwhelmed by support in battle with Momentum
-
Malema: 'State capture commission a Mickey Mouse show'
-
ANC backed into a corner over VAT hike
-
Mboweni: 'Zuma’s free higher education decision one of reasons behind VAT hike'
-
Momentum buckles under pressure, to pay out R2.4m to Denise Ganas
-
Zuma backs Moyane, says Nugent commission exceeded mandate
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.