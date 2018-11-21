Sentence proceedings for Jason Rohde postponed

Earlier this month, Rohde was found guilty of killing his wife at the Spier Wine Farm in July 2016.

CAPE TOWN - Sentencing proceedings against convicted killer Jason Rohde have been postponed in the Western Cape High Court on Wednesday as the defence is not ready to proceed.

Sentencing has been postponed to 5 December.

Earlier this month, Rohde was found guilty of killing his wife at the Spier Wine Farm in July 2016.

He’d claimed Susan Rohde hanged herself.

Judge Gayaat Salie-Hlophe ruled Jason struggled with his narrative of how his wife died because his version was simply not true.

The judge found after killing Susan Rohde in their bedroom at the wine estate he dragged her to the bathroom and then made it look like she hanged herself.

Salie-Hlophe was satisfied the State had proven Rohde's guilt beyond reasonable doubt.

The National Prosecuting Authority is calling for Rohde to be handed a life sentence.

