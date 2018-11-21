Popular Topics
Sanef calls on political parties to respect role of media ahead of elections

The organisation has also urged politicians and businesses to refrain from singling out journalists that they perceive as biased in their reporting.

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema addresses supporters outside the building where state capture commission has been hearing evidence from Minister Pravin Gordhan on 20 November 2018. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN
Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema addresses supporters outside the building where state capture commission has been hearing evidence from Minister Pravin Gordhan on 20 November 2018. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN
22 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The South African National Editors' Forum (Sanef) has called on political parties to respect the role of the media in the run-up to the 2019 elections.

The organisation has also urged politicians and businesses to refrain from singling out journalists that they perceive as biased in their reporting.

On Tuesday, Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema named certain journalists who've been reporting on the state capture inquiry and told supporters to "deal with them".

Sanef's Mary Papayya says politicians should raise their concerns with the editors who employ the journalists.

“We call on any person who has a problem with what has been published or broadcast to tell them that they do have access to the regulatory bodies should they wish to go and lay a complaint.”

WATCH: Gordhan & Zuma in same WhatsApp group - Malema

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)

Timeline

