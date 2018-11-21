Sandton fire: It's safe for guests to return to Michelangelo Hotel

Officials from the fire department managed to contain the blaze and paramedics treated a few people for smoke inhalation.

JOHANNESBURG - Management at the Michelangelo Hotel in Sandton say it's now safe for guests to return to the building after a nearby restaurant caught fire.

The hotel says it evacuated guests as a precautionary measure.

#SandtonFire Another angle of the fire. It looks like it is coming from a balcony at The Michael Angelo.



A suction duct from a restaurant at Nelson Mandela square caught fire earlier on Wednesday and four floors of the building were affected.

Hundreds of people were evacuated from the area, including guests staying at the nearby Michelangelo Hotel.

On the other side of the mall, it has been business as usual with people doing their shopping.

