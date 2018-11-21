SANDF to deploy engineers in Emfuleni to help fix water treatment plants
The SANDF is concluding a memorandum of understanding with the municipality before being deployed.
PRETORIA – The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) has confirmed it is preparing to deploy army engineers to the Emfuleni Local Municipality to help restore capacity to failing water treatment works and stem the flow of raw sewage into the Vaal River.
Finance Minister Tito Mboweni announced during his medium-term budget policy statement that the SANDF would be deployed to the area.
Conservation groups estimate about 150 million litres of raw sewage spills into the river system every day.
The SANDF is concluding a memorandum of understanding with the municipality before being deployed.
Colonel Andries Mahapa says army engineers have been tasked with fixing the problem.
“So the six pump stations are not operational, three wastewater treatment plants are not 100% operational. So, Emfuleni Local Municipality doesn’t have the capacity nor the human resource to sort out the issue.”
The operation is expected to take about 12 months to complete.
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
Popular in Local
-
ANC backed into a corner over VAT hike
-
Momentum: New violent crimes payout is to offer clients peace of mind
-
Momentum buckles under pressure, to pay out R2.4m to Denise Ganas
-
‘When the enemy raises its ugly head, cut the head’
-
Malema: EFF will testify at state capture inquiry when ready
-
PowerBall Results: Tuesday 20 November 2018
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.