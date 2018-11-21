Sadtu wants teacher who received salary despite dismissal reinstated
The English teacher has reportedly been receiving his R270,000 a year salary plus a performance bonus without doing any work since January 2015.
JOHANNESBURG - A Mpumalanga teacher, who received R1 million for not doing any work, has the backing of the South African Democratic Teachers Union (Sadtu).
The man reportedly had a fallout with a school governing body and a principal. He was subsequently dismissed three years ago but still receives a salary.
Sadtu says Ndifelani Ligege is entitled to receive his full pay because he was not dismissed.
They are calling on the department to reinstate him.
The union’s Walter Hlaise said: “I’m not sure how far the school and district office have gone in terms of placing him back to the school, but what I know is that we have placed the demand on the table that he should be reinstated.”
The English teacher has reportedly been receiving his R270,000 a year salary plus a performance bonus without doing any work since January 2015.
Ligege, who was allegedly pushed out of the school for shoddy work and a lack of discipline, is suing the school for R1.5 million for defamation.
The Department of Basic Education in the province could not be reached for comment.
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
Popular in Local
-
Denise Ganas overwhelmed by support in battle with Momentum
-
Malema: 'State capture commission a Mickey Mouse show'
-
ANC backed into a corner over VAT hike
-
Momentum: New violent crimes payout is to offer clients peace of mind
-
Momentum buckles under pressure, to pay out R2.4m to Denise Ganas
-
Mboweni: Zuma’s free higher education decision one of reasons behind VAT hike
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.