Sadtu wants teacher who received salary despite dismissal reinstated

The English teacher has reportedly been receiving his R270,000 a year salary plus a performance bonus without doing any work since January 2015.

JOHANNESBURG - A Mpumalanga teacher, who received R1 million for not doing any work, has the backing of the South African Democratic Teachers Union (Sadtu).

The man reportedly had a fallout with a school governing body and a principal. He was subsequently dismissed three years ago but still receives a salary.

Sadtu says Ndifelani Ligege is entitled to receive his full pay because he was not dismissed.

They are calling on the department to reinstate him.

The union’s Walter Hlaise said: “I’m not sure how far the school and district office have gone in terms of placing him back to the school, but what I know is that we have placed the demand on the table that he should be reinstated.”

Ligege, who was allegedly pushed out of the school for shoddy work and a lack of discipline, is suing the school for R1.5 million for defamation.

The Department of Basic Education in the province could not be reached for comment.

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)