Robert De Niro and wife split after 20 years - media reports
De Niro (75) and Grace Hightower (63) have been living apart for some time, The Hollywood Reporter, celebrity website TMZ and People magazine said, quoting anonymous sources.
LOS ANGELES – Oscar-winning actor Robert De Niro and his wife of more than 20 years have separated, media reports said on Tuesday.
De Niro (75) and Grace Hightower (63) have been living apart for some time, The Hollywood Reporter, celebrity website TMZ and People magazine said, quoting anonymous sources.
De Niro’s spokesman did not return a request for comment.
The Raging Bull actor and Hightower married in 1997 and have two children. It was De Niro’s second marriage.
“Sometimes things don’t work out the way you hope or want them to,” a source close to the family told People magazine.
De Niro, one of America’s most respected actors and winner of two Oscars, has tended to keep his family and his private life out of the spotlight.
He made headlines last month when he was among a slew of critics of US President Donald Trump who were sent crude pipe bombs in the mail. None of the devices exploded and a Florida man was arrested and is awaiting trial.
Popular in Lifestyle
-
[REVIEW] Trevor Noah's mom once again the hero in 'Son of Patricia'
-
Macron advised to return looted African art treasures
-
Dolce & Gabbana cancels China show after racial row
-
PowerBall Results: Tuesday 20 November 2018
-
R4.9m Lotto winner says he'll keep RDP house & use winnings wisely
-
Millions left behind as diabetes drives surge in insulin demand
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.