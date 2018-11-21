Robert De Niro and wife split after 20 years - media reports

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 20°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 35°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 34°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
Go

Robert De Niro and wife split after 20 years - media reports

De Niro (75) and Grace Hightower (63) have been living apart for some time, The Hollywood Reporter, celebrity website TMZ and People magazine said, quoting anonymous sources.

Robert De Niro speaks onstage during the 72nd Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on 10 June 2018 in New York City. Picture: Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions/AFP
Robert De Niro speaks onstage during the 72nd Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on 10 June 2018 in New York City. Picture: Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions/AFP
3 hours ago

LOS ANGELES – Oscar-winning actor Robert De Niro and his wife of more than 20 years have separated, media reports said on Tuesday.

De Niro (75) and Grace Hightower (63) have been living apart for some time, The Hollywood Reporter, celebrity website TMZ and People magazine said, quoting anonymous sources.

De Niro’s spokesman did not return a request for comment.

The Raging Bull actor and Hightower married in 1997 and have two children. It was De Niro’s second marriage.

“Sometimes things don’t work out the way you hope or want them to,” a source close to the family told People magazine.

De Niro, one of America’s most respected actors and winner of two Oscars, has tended to keep his family and his private life out of the spotlight.

He made headlines last month when he was among a slew of critics of US President Donald Trump who were sent crude pipe bombs in the mail. None of the devices exploded and a Florida man was arrested and is awaiting trial.

Timeline

Popular in Lifestyle

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA