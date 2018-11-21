[REVIEW] Trevor Noah's mom once again the hero in 'Son of Patricia'

Comedian Trevor Noah's mom is a Xhosa woman, while his father is German. While growing up, he was confronted with a lot of racism, even up until recently in the United States when a man called him the N-word.

JOHANNESBURG - Trevor Noah says that when he was about four-years-old his mom told him that when someone is racist towards him, he should take that racism, shake it in with the love of Jesus and send it back to them.

Noah's mom is a Xhosa woman, while his father is German. While growing up, he was confronted with a lot of racism, even up until recently in the United States when a man called him the N-word.

On Son of Patricia – which started showing exclusively on Netflix on Tuesday – Noah starts off his set with hilarious events that unfolded recently on a trip to Bali where he had "an authentic Bali experience".

He then takes a jab at Kanye West with a slavery joke and pokes fun at Donald Trump.

He calls Trump an emotional paradox.

"Logically, I can process him. But emotionally, I struggle. On one hand, I will admit, I wake up many days terrified that he is the president of the most powerful nation in the world. But I also wake up many days knowing he's gonna make me laugh. There is terror and joy, and I don't know how to feel. We are living through history. We are living through a time when we are all learning about the presidency at the same time as the president. That's never happened. How wild is that concept?"

Noah says he wishes that there was a rule in America that says "You can hate the immigrants all you want, but you don't get to eat their food".

"No Mexican food, no Caribbean food, no Dominican food, no Asian food - nothing. Only potatoes! No spice. And don't forget that life without spice was so hard, it made white people travel all around the world to find it."

He recalled the first time he went to get tacos for the first time with his friend in California from a food truck.

"I wasn’t comfortable with getting my food from an establishment that would not be there the next day. I feel like there is a certain amount of accountability that comes with permanence."

He adds: "And now I admit that I love tacos. I love Mexican food. I love Mexicans."

WATCH: Trevor Noah: Son of Patricia trailer

Noah says that his favourite part of any conversation is when people think you are going to argue with them, but you agree, and they have already chosen anger.

He also reflects on growing up in apartheid South Africa, how they could not live with his father because South African laws at the time made it illegal.

Talking about the racism they were always confronted with, he said: "My mom is the most gangster person you'll ever meet. Nothing got to her, nothing fazed her."

He makes fun of the racist man driving by in a pick-up truck who yelled at him: "Get out of the road, n##ger" one time when he was walking through the streets of Chicago, continuing to cross the street after the red light had come on "because I don't see colour."

"I was disappointed, mostly because he was driving a pick-up truck. If you are going to be racist, do something different, think outside the box, drive a Prius. It's better for the environment, and it's quiet. You can sneak up on me. We both win."

Noah explains what transpired, he could see the man wanted to hurt him, but what that man didn't know where Noah was from.

"Most importantly, he didn't know who my mother was. That man thought it was going to be a regular racist day, but he didn't realise that it was the son of Patricia stepping into the road. So I looked right back at him and shouted: 'What's up my n##ger!"

He says he felt bad for him.

"I have been called 'n##ger' many times. But that was probably his first time. You never forget your first time."