Rand edges higher in early trade
Investors remain skittish on the rand as escalating worries about slowing global growth and the US-Sino trade war tensions continue to be the focus.
JOHANNESBURG - The rand rose in early trade against a softer dollar on Wednesday, in line with a rise in local bonds and stocks as investor appetite for riskier assets was boosted.
At 0650 GMT, the rand traded 0.25% firmer at R14.0600 per dollar, after closing at R14.0950 in New York.
The currency is expected to trade in a range of R13.9500 to R14.2000 to the dollar on Wednesday, NKC African Economics said in a note.
South Africa-focused investors were awaiting the release of the country’s headline consumer inflation data for October, due at 0800 GMT, with the market expecting a 5.1% increase year on year from 4.9% in September.
Government bonds were firmer early on Wednesday, with the yield on the benchmark instrument due in 2026 down 2.5 basis points at 9.110%.
Stocks were set to open higher at 0700 GMT, with the JSE securities exchange’s Top-40 futures index up 0.72%.
