Pupil (8) recalls harrowing details of alleged rape by ex-scholar patroller

Johannes Molefe is on trial for allegedly sexually abusing dozens of pupils from the AB Xuma Primary School in Orlando East last year.

JOHANNESBURG - The Palm Ridge Magistrates Court has heard details of how a former Soweto scholar patroller allegedly covered an eight-year-old girl's mouth so no one could hear her scream before she was raped in the guard house at her Soweto school.

Johannes Molefe is on trial for allegedly sexually abusing dozens of pupils from the AB Xuma Primary School in Orlando East last year.

The eight-year-old recalled the harrowing day when the accused called her to his guardhouse after school.

She says when she entered the small structure, the 58-year-old man molested her.

When asked by the defence whether she cried for help, the young girl said Molefe covered her mouth with his hand and then wiped away her tears before she went home.

The young girl’s mother says she only learned about her daughter’s attack after she saw the school's name in the media which prompted her to ask whether her child had been affected.

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)