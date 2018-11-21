Power cuts again delay Vlakfontein murder suspects' bail application

Ernest Mabaso and Fita Khupe’s appearance had to be postponed at the Lenasia Magistrates Court on Tuesday due to an electrical issue.

VLAKFONTEIN - Power cuts have again delayed the start of the bail application of the two men accused of the murders of a family of seven in Vlakfontein, south of Johannesburg.

It’s still not clear if or when the matter will get underway on Wednesday.

Magistrate Maggie van der Merwe says that without electricity it would be pointless for the case to proceed as there would be no way of recording proceedings.

The matter was initially set down for two days to allow for Mabaso and Khupe to present evidence on why they should be granted bail.

The pair is facing seven counts of premeditated murder and one of theft, while Mabaso is facing an additional three charges of rape.

City Power is attending to the problem.

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)