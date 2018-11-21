Power cuts again delay Vlakfontein murder suspects' bail application
Ernest Mabaso and Fita Khupe’s appearance had to be postponed at the Lenasia Magistrates Court on Tuesday due to an electrical issue.
VLAKFONTEIN - Power cuts have again delayed the start of the bail application of the two men accused of the murders of a family of seven in Vlakfontein, south of Johannesburg.
Ernest Mabaso and Fita Khupe’s appearance had to be postponed at the Lenasia Magistrates Court on Tuesday due to an electrical issue.
It’s still not clear if or when the matter will get underway on Wednesday.
Magistrate Maggie van der Merwe says that without electricity it would be pointless for the case to proceed as there would be no way of recording proceedings.
The matter was initially set down for two days to allow for Mabaso and Khupe to present evidence on why they should be granted bail.
The pair is facing seven counts of premeditated murder and one of theft, while Mabaso is facing an additional three charges of rape.
City Power is attending to the problem.
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
Popular in Local
-
Denise Ganas overwhelmed by support in battle with Momentum
-
Malema: 'State capture commission a Mickey Mouse show'
-
Sentencing proceedings for Jason Rohde postponed
-
ANC backed into a corner over VAT hike
-
US tourist killed by arrow-shooting Indian tribe
-
Mboweni: 'Zuma’s free higher education decision one of reasons behind VAT hike'
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.