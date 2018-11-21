Parliament to oppose AfriForum court bid over land expropriation

The report which recommends that the Constitution be amended to allow the state to expropriate land without compensation was adopted with the backing of the ANC and the EFF and other, smaller opposition parties.

CAPE TOWN - Parliament says it will oppose a court bid by AfriForum to have the report of Parliament’s constitutional review committee set aside.

The report recommends that the Constitution be amended to allow the state to expropriate land without compensation.

The report was adopted last week with the backing of the African National Congress and the Economic Freedom Fighters and other, smaller opposition parties.

The Democratic Alliance, Inkatha Freedom Party, Congress of the People, African Christian Democratic Party and Freedom Front Plus all objected, citing irregularities in the process and in the report itself.

AfriForum deputy CEO Ernst Roets threatened legal action the same day the report was adopted, accusing MPs of failing to follow due process.

But Parliament says it will oppose the Afrikaner rights group’s application to have the report of the constitutional review committee set aside.

The national legislature has defended the process followed by the committee as “one of the most consultative [and] participatory” in South Africa’s democratic history.

It included countrywide public hearings in all nine provinces, as well as written submissions and oral presentations at Parliament over a months-long process.

Both houses of Parliament are expected to debate and vote on the committee’s report early next week.

