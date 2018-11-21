Operations resume at CT Civic Centre after MyCiti protest
CAPE TOWN - Operations at the Cape Town Civic Centre have resumed after the building was closed due to a protest this morning.
Striking MyCiti employees staged a sit-in, demanding to meet with Mayor Dan Plato.
Police and city law enforcement officials have been out in full force to contain the protesting crowd. It's been reported authorities used tear gas and stun grenades to disperse the crowd.
One of the companies that employ MyCiTi staff earlier this week sacked 80 striking workers for their continued participation in an unprotected strike.
Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) regional secretary Banzi Dambuza, the protest spokesperson, says workers demand to be insourced by the city.
"Cleaners don't even have gloves. They're working in bad conditions. Drivers, they're all getting paid differently."
Five protestors detained on Wednesday morning have been released following negotiations with the SAPS.
