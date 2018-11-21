Popular Topics
One year after the fall of Mugabe: Is the new dawn in Zimbabwe real?

Eyewitness News looks back at significant things that have happened in Zimbabwe a year after Robert Mugabe's fall.

FILE: People wave national flags as they celebrate outside the parliament in Harare, after the resignation of Zimbabwe's president Robert Mugabe on November 21, 2017. Picture: AFP

one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - On a quiet November afternoon in 2017, Zimbabweans went about their daily activities waiting on any news - good or bad - on the tense political situation that had been bubbling under the surface for some time. No one could've predicted that by the end of that day, things in the country would have changed forever.

Robert Mugabe, who'd ruled Zimbabwe with an iron fist for the greater part of his 37-year tenure, sent his resignation letter to the speaker of the Zimbabwean Parliament in Harare where MPs had met to chart a way forward in a possible impeachment process to have him removed.

The army, under General Constantino Chiwenga, had taken over the streets and was unofficially in charge of the state's affairs, backed by a group within the Zanu-PF ruling party who were in the camp of former deputy president Emmerson Mnangagwa, who'd been fired the same month and fled to Mozambique and then South Africa for safety.

Mnangagwa had survived an alleged poisoning attempt at a rally the same year. The alleged poisoning was rumoured to have been orchestrated by the Mugabe camp as an attempt to have his wife, Grace Mugabe, next in line to succeed her 93-year-old husband.

Shortly after the news spread, celebrations on the streets of Zimbabwe and in countries around the world where Zimbabwean citizens resided, many of who had fled because of the country's dire economic and political atmosphere, went on well into the night.

But after the euphoria of Mugabe's resignation, it was quickly followed by the question: "what next?"

Eyewitness News looks back at significant things that have happened in Zimbabwe a year after Mugabe's fall.

Timeline

