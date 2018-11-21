NW boy who stabbed grade 1 learner to death arrested

It’s understood the grade 11 pupil had been in a relationship with the victim's older sister and the couple had recently broken up.

JOHANNESBURG - A grade 11 pupil has been arrested in the North West for allegedly stabbing a young boy to death at his primary school.

The Basic Education Department says the older boy allegedly hid in the bathroom at Dikeledi Makapan Primary School in Makapanstad on Wednesday morning and then attacked the grade 1 pupil.

The department's Troy Martens said: “The principal managed to apprehend the alleged perpetrator and has handed him over to police. Police will now investigate the circumstances around this horrific murder.”

Minister Angie Motshekga has sent her deepest condolences to the family of the deceased and North West MEC for Education, Jonas Sello Lehari, is expected to visit the school on Thursday morning.

Martens says trauma counselling is being arranged for pupils and teachers.

“Counselling will definitely be provided to the school. I think it’s a very traumatic incident, especially considering it’s a primary school. I’m sure it must be traumatising to all those involved.”

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)