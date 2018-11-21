NPA: State has strong case against Vlakfontein murder accused
The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA)’s Phindi Louw-Mjonondwane says they won't make it easy for the pair to get bail.
JOHANNESBURG – The bail application of two men accused of the mass killings in Vlakfontein last month is expected to finally get underway on Tuesday at the Lenasia Magistrates Court after power problems on Tuesday.
Power issues forced the court to close before dealing with the bail applications of Fita Khupe and Ernest Mabaso.
The two men are facing multiple charges in connection with the death of seven people.
Mabaso and Khupe are expected to try convince magistrate Maggie van der Merwe why they deserve to be granted bail.
A power issue delayed the proceedings from getting underway on Tuesday.
They are being charged with killing four children and three women at their home and burying their bodies under a pile of sand last month.
“What we’ve to do as the NPA is to do our best in convincing the court that the two are not suitable candidates for bail. But I don’t want to pre-empt the court’s decision.”
Louw-Mjonondwane says the State has a strong case against both the accused.
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
