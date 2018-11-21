Nehawu slams HPCSA for refusing to meet its striking members

Services at the council came to a standstill after employees abandoned their posts on Friday.

JOHANNESBURG – The National Education, Health and Allied Workers' Union (Nehawu) says employers at the Health Professions Council of South Africa (HPCSA) are refusing to meet their members who are on strike.

Workers are concerned that their jobs could be on the line after a new automatic system was implemented.

Nehawu's Tshepo Mokheranyanene says: “The employer we’re dealing with is very arrogant and intransigent. A few workers have been raising an issue around restructuring which the employer is imposing on us but we’re objecting it.”