MJC 'appalled' by display of ‘police brutality’ during Bo-Kaap protest

The Muslim Judicial Council says it is shocked at the blunted display of police brutality, especially towards the elderly and children that happened in the Bo-Kaap area on Tuesday.

CAPE TOWN - The Muslim Judicial Council (MJC) says it's appalled by the manner in which protesting Bo-Kaap residents were treated when clashes broke out with police.

A group of community members tried to stop construction vehicles from entering the area on Tuesday.

They are opposed to a new building development. Four people were arrested for public violence.

MJC spokesperson Mishka Daries said: “We are shocked at the blunted display of police brutality, especially towards the elderly and children that happened in the Bo-Kaap area yesterday. They also fired stun grenades at children and adults, and these are elderly people, while they were peacefully protesting.”

WATCH: Bo-Kaap residents protest to stop construction vehicles

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)