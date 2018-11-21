Mitchells Plain man arrested after robbing taxi commuters

The man was found in possession of a stolen cellphone.

CAPE TOWN - A man has been arrested after he allegedly robbed commuters inside a taxi in Mitchells Plain.

Metro police officers were on patrol in Tafelsig on Tuesday, when they were flagged down by a taxi driver. The man alerted the officials to a robbery that occurred in his vehicle.

The police's Ruth Solomons said: “With the description of the suspects and where they were last seen headed, officers took off and tracked them down soon enough. After a short chase, officers caught one of the suspects and found him with a 9mm pistol and six runs of ammunition.”

The man was also found in possession of a stolen cellphone.

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)