Malema: State capture commission a Mickey Mouse show

Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema against lashed out against state capture commission chairperson Justice Raymond Zondo, saying that he’s presiding over a commission that's stealing money from the poor.

JOHANNESBURG – Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema has attacked the state capture commission, describing it as a Mickey Mouse show.

He’s also lashed out against its chairperson Justice Raymond Zondo, saying that he’s presiding over a commission that's stealing money from the poor.

Malema addressed supporters outside the commission in Parktown after Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan appeared before the inquiry.

Meanwhile, Malema told the supporters his party will appear before the commission at its own time.

WATCH: Gordhan & Zuma in same WhatsApp group - Malema

He says he fought hard and spent sleepless nights to make sure the state capture commission is established

“When we want to defend it in court, we had a particular image of what this commission would look like, not this Micky Mouse we’re seeing now.”

He also took aim at Zondo.

“How does Judge Zondo sleep at night knowing that he is presiding over a commission that is stealing the money of the poor.”

WATCH: State Capture: Pravin Gordhan testifies

He says the commission is taking place in an expensive building, which he says is owned by one of the media organisations that "always defend Pravin Gordhan."

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)