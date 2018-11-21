Malema: EFF will testify at state capture inquiry when ready

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 20°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 35°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 34°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
Go

Malema: EFF will testify at state capture inquiry when ready

The EFF has been critical of the inquiry and specifically Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan, accusing him of lying under oath and calling for his removal.

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema addresses supporters outside the building where state capture commission has been hearing evidence from Minister Pravin Gordhan on 20 November 2018. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN
Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema addresses supporters outside the building where state capture commission has been hearing evidence from Minister Pravin Gordhan on 20 November 2018. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN
18 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema says the party will testify at the state capture commission when they are ready.

Malema was speaking outside the commission in Parktown on Tuesday.

The EFF has been critical of the inquiry and specifically Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan, accusing him of lying under oath and calling for his removal.

Malema says members of the party are ready to fight against corruption which includes the African National Congress (ANC) leadership.

“We’ve now taken a decision to fight Pravin and therefore, you must know Pravin is going to fight badly, he’s going to fight dirty. There will be casualties, there can even be a loss of life. If you’re not ready for that, stand aside.”

WATCH: Gordhan & Zuma in same WhatsApp group - Malema

Malema has told his supporters to be on attack mode against those who speak what he calls nonsense against the party.

Malema told his supporters to occupy every street and every corner and not to leave the enemy to chance, including on social media.

“Where we meet the enemy, we must crush the enemy. On Facebook, Twitter, all over social media, there to guard the revolution. When the enemy raises its ugly head, don’t heed the cut, cut the head.”

Without offering any evidence to back up his claims, he also mentioned several journalists by names, describing them as defenders of Gordhan and telling his supporters to “attend to them.”

“You must write them down, everywhere you see their names, attend to them decisively.”

At the end of his speech, he asked his supporters not to be violent but be gentle with the journalists, saying some of them are women.

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)

Timeline

Popular in Politics

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA