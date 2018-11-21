Malema: EFF will testify at state capture inquiry when ready
The EFF has been critical of the inquiry and specifically Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan, accusing him of lying under oath and calling for his removal.
JOHANNESBURG – The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema says the party will testify at the state capture commission when they are ready.
Malema was speaking outside the commission in Parktown on Tuesday.
Malema says members of the party are ready to fight against corruption which includes the African National Congress (ANC) leadership.
“We’ve now taken a decision to fight Pravin and therefore, you must know Pravin is going to fight badly, he’s going to fight dirty. There will be casualties, there can even be a loss of life. If you’re not ready for that, stand aside.”
WATCH: Gordhan & Zuma in same WhatsApp group - Malema
Malema has told his supporters to be on attack mode against those who speak what he calls nonsense against the party.
Malema told his supporters to occupy every street and every corner and not to leave the enemy to chance, including on social media.
“Where we meet the enemy, we must crush the enemy. On Facebook, Twitter, all over social media, there to guard the revolution. When the enemy raises its ugly head, don’t heed the cut, cut the head.”
Without offering any evidence to back up his claims, he also mentioned several journalists by names, describing them as defenders of Gordhan and telling his supporters to “attend to them.”
“You must write them down, everywhere you see their names, attend to them decisively.”
At the end of his speech, he asked his supporters not to be violent but be gentle with the journalists, saying some of them are women.
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
