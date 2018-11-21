Popular Topics
[LISTEN] Sanef: 'Naming journalists while criticising media is dangerous'

| Kate Skinner of Sanef says if leaders are unhappy they can convey the complaints to the editors or they can go to other mechanisms such as the BCCSA.

JOHANNESBURG - Julius Malema addressed Economic Freedom Fighters members and supporters on Tuesday afternoon in Parktown, and attacked the state capture inquiry commission's legal head, Paul Pretorius.

The terms of the commission allow for a fine or six months imprisonment for someone who attacks the commission or its personnel.

Malema said he will not speak to the mainstream media until they ask Pravin Gordhan about his appointment as finance minister. He also questioned why the media does not interrogate Gordhan about his daughter's business interests.

Kate Skinner, executive director at the South African National Editors Forum (Sanef) said: "Julius Malema can criticise the media, but the way he is doing it and naming specific journalists is dangerous. All leaders, including Malema, have to be very sensitive and careful around these issues.

"If they are unhappy they can convey the complaints to the editors or they can go to other mechanisms such as the BCCSA if they are unhappy about something."

Listen to the audio above for more.

