[LISTEN] Is Black Friday spending turning November into the new December?
Radio 702 | Kali Moahloli from the German Market Research Group South Africa says they have noted that Christmas has been shifting away from December and slowly into November.
JOHANNESBURG - Black Friday is almost upon us and this is one of the days where many, throughout the world, indulge in bargain shopping sprees.
Kali Moahloli from the German Market Research Group South Africa (GfK SA) says they have noted that Christmas has been shifting away from December and slowly into November.
“If we look back at the historical numbers, in 2015, December [in South Africa] grew 30% on November. In 2016, December alone grew 2% and in 2017, December declined by 9% in the South African market for TV sales.”
Moahloli says these figures then interpret to November becoming the new December.
“Consumers tend to prepare for Black Friday. Which means that they probably prepare a bit of money ahead of the day and not spend it prematurely before the day comes. They are engaging with it in a much smarter way.”
Listen to the audio above for more.
More in Multimedia
-
[LISTEN] Momentum to pay maximum of R3m to violent crime victims’ families
-
[LISTEN] How did Eskom get to load shedding again?
-
[LISTEN] Looking for a career? These jobs are most in demand in SA
-
[LISTEN] 'State capture is a systemic process, a political project'
-
[LISTEN] Drastic increase in school fees prices expected
-
[LISTEN] Denise Ganas rejects premium payout from Momentum
-
[LISTEN] Healthy tips for braaing this festive season
-
[LISTEN] Momentum explains why it refused to pay R2.4m claim
-
[LISTEN] Where are you from? Sherlin Barends on life in Stellenbosch
-
[LISTEN] De Lille: New political party will stimulate economy
-
[PODCAST] Oliver Mtukudzi talks Zim politics, depression & passion for music
-
[LISTEN] Report details looting secrets of banks, auditors
-
[LISTEN] Eskom CEO: Investigation will determine if more staff will be suspended
-
[LISTEN] Options available to matriculants after writing exams
-
[LISTEN] 'It’s time to reflect on what has gone wrong with ANC'
-
[LISTEN] Witness remembers Strijdom Square massacre 3 decades later
-
[LISTEN] You can open a Discovery Bank account in 3 minutes
-
[LISTEN] Thandeka Gqubule takes on EFF over claims she was Stratcom spy
-
[LISTEN] Why Herman Mashaba apologised for post on informal trader
-
[LISTEN] ‘Pravin Gordhan did not ignore Mkwebhane’s calls’
-
[LISTEN] Volume of data used by Telkom subscribers balloons by 120.8%
-
[LISTEN] Copyright and tattoos: Who really owns your tattoo?
-
[LISTEN] How Midvaal Municipality managed to achieve 4 consecutive clean audits
-
[LISTEN] Max du Preez: It’s in our interest for ANC to win 2019 polls
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.