[LISTEN] Is Black Friday spending turning November into the new December?

JOHANNESBURG - Black Friday is almost upon us and this is one of the days where many, throughout the world, indulge in bargain shopping sprees.

Kali Moahloli from the German Market Research Group South Africa (GfK SA) says they have noted that Christmas has been shifting away from December and slowly into November.

“If we look back at the historical numbers, in 2015, December [in South Africa] grew 30% on November. In 2016, December alone grew 2% and in 2017, December declined by 9% in the South African market for TV sales.”

Moahloli says these figures then interpret to November becoming the new December.

“Consumers tend to prepare for Black Friday. Which means that they probably prepare a bit of money ahead of the day and not spend it prematurely before the day comes. They are engaging with it in a much smarter way.”

