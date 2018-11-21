[LISTEN] Is Black Friday spending turning November into the new December?

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 20°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 35°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 34°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
Go

[LISTEN] Is Black Friday spending turning November into the new December?

| Kali Moahloli from the German Market Research Group South Africa says they have noted that Christmas has been shifting away from December and slowly into November.

JOHANNESBURG - Black Friday is almost upon us and this is one of the days where many, throughout the world, indulge in bargain shopping sprees.

Kali Moahloli from the German Market Research Group South Africa (GfK SA) says they have noted that Christmas has been shifting away from December and slowly into November.

“If we look back at the historical numbers, in 2015, December [in South Africa] grew 30% on November. In 2016, December alone grew 2% and in 2017, December declined by 9% in the South African market for TV sales.”

Moahloli says these figures then interpret to November becoming the new December.

“Consumers tend to prepare for Black Friday. Which means that they probably prepare a bit of money ahead of the day and not spend it prematurely before the day comes. They are engaging with it in a much smarter way.”

Listen to the audio above for more.

More in Multimedia

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA