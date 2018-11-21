Last-gasp Tau rescues Bafana

Percy Tau scored a late equaliser as Bafana Bafana held Paraguay to a 1-1 draw in the Nelson Mandela Centenary Celebration Challenge on Tuesday.

JOHANNESBURG - Percy Tau scored a late equaliser as Bafana Bafana held Paraguay to a 1-1 draw in the Nelson Mandela Centenary Celebration Challenge on Tuesday.

The match, played in wet conditions at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban, got off to a frantic start, with both sides creating plenty of chances.

Paraguay scored first as they hit the hosts on the counter-attack, with Federico Santander scoring from Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Darren Keet's spilled save in the 31st minute.

The visitors looked to increase their lead as they hit the upright soon after and then forced the Bafana Bafana defence to scramble the ball off the line to keep the score at 1-0 heading into half-time.

Both sides rung the changes for the second half and while the tempo increased, both sides failed to produce any meaningful goalmouth action.

As the clock wound down and with the game looking set for a Paraguay victory, Tau turned on the magic as he ran onto a short pass deep inside the Paraguay half and lifted the ball over the advancing goalkeeper to ensure that South Africa shared the spoils.