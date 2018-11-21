-
Kidrogen sacks 80 striking MyCiTi workers, hires new staff
Kidrogen, one of several companies contracted to help run the bus service, says these employees did not report to work for five consecutive days.
CAPE TOWN - One of the companies that employs MyCiTi staff says that new staff has been hired to mitigate the impact of an illegal strike.
Kidrogen is one of several companies contracted to help run the bus service.
It has sacked 80 striking workers.
The industrial action centres on demands by some employees to be directly employed by the City of Cape Town.
Kidrogen's Leah Eckles: "The misconduct is that they participated in an unprotected illegal strike and secondly, they did not report for duty for five consecutive days since day one of the strike and as per our company disciplinary conduct this constitutes as desertion."
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
