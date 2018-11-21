Popular Topics
Justice Zondo says state capture inquiry won’t be deterred by public attacks

On Tuesday, Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema launched an attack on the commission, calling it a 'Mickey Mouse show'.

A video screengrab of Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo opening proceedings at the commission of inquiry into state capture in Parktown on 20 August 2018.
A video screengrab of Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo opening proceedings at the commission of inquiry into state capture in Parktown on 20 August 2018.
39 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo has responded to the attacks on the state capture commission, saying the inquiry will not be deterred from its important work by detractors.

On Tuesday, Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema launched an attack on the commission, calling it a “Mickey Mouse show”.

He also hit out at Zondo, saying he is presiding over a commission that's stealing money from the poor.

Zondo says there are people who are against the state capture commission.

“There can be no doubt that within the country one can find certain people who would not like this commission to continue [and] would not like this commission to succeed.”

He has sent this message to those attacking the commission.

“There’s a job to be done for the country and we will do it. We accept that in doing so there are certain risks, but we will do the job [and] we will not be deterred.”

The deputy chief justice says people who want to assist the commission must not be deterred by what is being said by those attacking it.

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)

