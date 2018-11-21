Jason Rohde defence to call eldest daughter to testify
Earlier this month the property mogul was convicted of killing Susan Rohde at the Spier Wine Estate in Stellenbosch in July 2016.
CAPE TOWN - The defence for convicted wife killer Jason Rohde intends to call his eldest daughter to testify in mitigation of sentence.
Sentencing proceedings got underway in the Western Cape High Court on Wednesday
Defence advocate Graham van der Spuy has brought to the court’s attention numerous issues which are hampering his preparation for sentencing proceedings.
Van der Spuy says he hasn’t had time to study a copy of a report and articles on femicide.
The lawyer also has to take instructions on the content of various other documents, including a clinical psychologists report.
Van der Spuy says he will consult with Jason Rodhe’s three daughters. Proceedings have been postponed until 5 December.
