Jason Rohde defence to call eldest daughter to testify

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 20°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 35°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 34°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
Go

Jason Rohde defence to call eldest daughter to testify

Earlier this month the property mogul was convicted of killing Susan Rohde at the Spier Wine Estate in Stellenbosch in July 2016.

FILE: Former Sotheby’s executive Jason Rhode appeared in the Western Cape High Court where he pleaded not guilty to charges of murder and defeating the ends of justice. Picture: Bertram Malgas/EWN
FILE: Former Sotheby’s executive Jason Rhode appeared in the Western Cape High Court where he pleaded not guilty to charges of murder and defeating the ends of justice. Picture: Bertram Malgas/EWN
17 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - The defence for convicted wife killer Jason Rohde intends to call his eldest daughter to testify in mitigation of sentence.

Sentencing proceedings got underway in the Western Cape High Court on Wednesday

Earlier this month the property mogul was convicted of killing Susan Rohde at the Spier Wine Estate in Stellenbosch in July 2016.

Defence advocate Graham van der Spuy has brought to the court’s attention numerous issues which are hampering his preparation for sentencing proceedings.

Van der Spuy says he hasn’t had time to study a copy of a report and articles on femicide.

The lawyer also has to take instructions on the content of various other documents, including a clinical psychologists report.

Van der Spuy says he will consult with Jason Rodhe’s three daughters. Proceedings have been postponed until 5 December.

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA