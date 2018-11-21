Interpol picks South Korean candidate as new president

The US-backed Kim, Interpol's acting president, was picked at a meeting of delegates from Interpol member nations in Dubai to replace Meng Hongwei.

NEW YORK – Interpol announced Wednesday that Kim Jong-yang of South Korea had been chosen as its new president, beating a Russian official whose candidacy had unnerved Western nations.

