I was told Treasury would have a 'Gupta minister', says Fuzile on Nene axing
Nhlanhla Nene was axed in 2016 and was briefly replaced by Des van Rooyen. Lungisa Fuzile testified at the state capture commission in Parktown on Wednesday.
JOHANNESBURG - Former National Treasury Director-General Lungisa Fuzile has told the Zondo commission that the day Nhlanhla Nene was fired as finance minister in 2015, the African National Congress’ head of economic transformation told him National Treasury would “receive a Gupta minister along with advisers sent by the family”.
Fuzile testified at the state capture commission in Parktown on Wednesday.
Nene was axed in 2016 and was briefly replaced by Des van Rooyen.
His axing sent markets into a tailspin, forcing former President Jacob Zuma to remove Van Rooyan and replace him with Pravin Gordhan.
#StateCaptureInquiry Fuzile says when the “Gupta minister” came to treasury, he was told the minister himself didn’t know who the advisers are “cause they would be appointed by Guptas”— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) November 21, 2018
#StateCaptureInquiry Fuzile says he was reluctant to take the job of director general at Treasury “it’s a heavy job, I actually didn’t apply”.— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) November 21, 2018
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
