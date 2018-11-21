Popular Topics
I was told Treasury would have a 'Gupta minister', says Fuzile on Nene axing

Nhlanhla Nene was axed in 2016 and was briefly replaced by Des van Rooyen. Lungisa Fuzile testified at the state capture commission in Parktown on Wednesday.

Former Treasury DG Lungisa Fuzile testifies at the state capture inquiry. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN
Former Treasury DG Lungisa Fuzile testifies at the state capture inquiry. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - Former National Treasury Director-General Lungisa Fuzile has told the Zondo commission that the day Nhlanhla Nene was fired as finance minister in 2015, the African National Congress’ head of economic transformation told him National Treasury would “receive a Gupta minister along with advisers sent by the family”.

Fuzile testified at the state capture commission in Parktown on Wednesday.

Nene was axed in 2016 and was briefly replaced by Des van Rooyen.

His axing sent markets into a tailspin, forcing former President Jacob Zuma to remove Van Rooyan and replace him with Pravin Gordhan.

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)

