Gunmen kidnap Italian woman in southeast Kenya
Three children were reported injured, with one, a 10-year-old boy, shot in the eye, according to police.
KENYA - An armed gang abducted an Italian volunteer from a village in southeast Kenya, shooting and wounding five residents in the raid, police said Wednesday.
"The attackers fired indiscriminately at residents" before kidnapping the 23-year-old charity worker during the attack after dark on Tuesday evening at Chakama, a small village in the coastal Kilifi county, police said in a statement.
Three children were among those injured, with one, a 10-year-old boy, shot in the eye, according to police.
"Neither the reasons for the attack nor the identity of the attackers have been established," police said.
The wounded have been taken to hospital and police "deployed to track down the criminals".
Kidnappings of foreigners are rare in Kenya but have a damaging effect on the country's crucial tourist economy.
A spate of abductions on the coast in 2011 saw a British man shot dead and his wife kidnapped from a resort island, while weeks later a French woman was abducted from her home on the Lamu archipelago.
Soon afterwards jihadist gunmen from the Shabaab militant group abducted two Spanish aid workers from the Dadaab refugee camp close to the Somali border.
Popular in Africa
-
One year after the fall of Mugabe: Is the new dawn in Zimbabwe real?
-
Snake bite victim’s body trapped in a well in Zim
-
More heatwaves expected in Southern Africa - expert
-
Canada fears aid cuts to Tanzania over homophobia policies will hurt innocents
-
Central Africa's forest rangers in rebels' line of fire
-
[WATCH] Zimbabweans in PTA rejoice as Mugabe resigns
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.