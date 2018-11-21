Grade 1 learner stabbed to death at North West school

According to the Department of Basic Education, the incident occurred at Dikeledi Makapan Primary School in Makapanstad.

JOHANNESBURG – A grade one learner has been stabbed multiple times at a school in the North West allegedly by a grade 11 learner from another school.

The grade 11 pupil had allegedly been hiding in the primary school’s toilet before he repeatedly stabbed the learner to death.

In a statement, the department said: "It is alleged that the suspect apparently slept in the toilet overnight without anyone knowing he was there. The deceased was one of the first to go to the toilet in the morning and the grade 11 learner allegedly repeatedly stabbed him. He was rushed to the local clinic where he was certified dead."

The principal of the school managed to apprehend the alleged perpetrator and handed him over to the police.

"It appears the suspect knew the deceased, and it is alleged that he was in a romantic relationship with the grade 1 learner’s older sister who also attends Mankala Technical High School with the suspect," the statement said.



"It is believed the couple may have had a fallout and the alleged perpetrator targeted the younger brother. However, police will conduct a full investigation around the circumstance of this horrific murder.”

Minister Angie Motshekga has sent her deepest condolences to the family of the deceased and North West MEC for Education, Jonas Sello Lehari, is expected to visit the school on Thursday morning.

