Gordhan: 'Zuma manipulated and lied to the executive'

JOHANNESBURG - Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan has told the Zondo Commission that former President Jacob Zuma manipulated and lied to the executive.

Gordhan is giving evidence at the inquiry for a third consecutive day in Parktown.

He says that Zuma was untruthful about the banks, the nuclear deal and particular ministers who would be co-operative.

When asked by Justice Raymond Zondo who lied to the executive, Gordhan had this to say: "I think in the first instance the president did for asking us to look at intervention in the relationship between banks and their clients, for example, pushing the nuclear deal as was indicated already."

Gordhan has also told the commission that his daughter has no business with the state.

Earlier this week, the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) attacked the minister's character.

Without offering any proof, the party called him the biggest enabler of state capture and claimed that his daughter had benefited from deals with government.

The red berets' leader Julius Malema also singled out certain journalists for their coverage of the Zondo inquiry.

The South African National Editors' Forum (Sanef) is warning that Malema's comments have the potential to create danger.

The organisation's Mary Papayya says that politicians should raise their concerns with the editors who employ the journalists.

"We call on any person who has a problem with what has been published or broadcast to know that they do have access to the regulatory body should they wish to go and lay a complaint."

