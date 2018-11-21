Gordhan: I would never lie to Parliament

Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan says he will write to the National Assembly to clarify why he failed to mention a meeting he held with an Indian businessman in a reply to a parliamentary question.

JOHANNESBURG - Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan has told the state capture commission that he would never lie to Parliament.

Gordhan says he will write to the National Assembly to clarify why he failed to mention a meeting he held with an Indian businessman in a reply to a parliamentary question.

That's the meeting he says may or may not have been attended by Ajay Gupta.

Gordhan says when he replied to the Democratic Alliance parliamentary question, he didn’t include the meeting with the Indian businessman because he had forgotten about it.

"I would not lie to Parliament, if I wanted to lie, by the way, I would have left this meeting out to the submission to you chair."

He says if some people still have doubts about his relations with the Guptas, they must consider following.

“The New Age cancellation is evidence of my attitude. The refusal by myself and the Treasury were very part of Minister Zwane’s attempts to get some kind of intervention of bank accounts being closed.”

Gordhan is expected to conclude his testimony at the commission on Wednesday morning after which former Treasury Director-General Lungisa Fuzile will take the stand.

