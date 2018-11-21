Gordhan: 'Claims that my daughter benefited financially from govt are false'

The EFF claimed that Anusha Gordhan was a director of several companies that secured tenders worth more than R80 million with the state since his father was appointed Finance Minister in 2009.

JOHANNESBURG - Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan has concluded his testimony at the state capture commission by responding to allegations against his daughter.

Gordhan, who started his testimony at the commission on Monday, says it’s not true that his daughter benefited financially from the government through companies he was involved in.

On Tuesday, the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) claimed that Anusha Gordhan was a director of several companies that secured tenders worth more than R80 million with the state since his father was appointed finance minister in 2009.

The EFF claims eight government departments have confirmed to the party they have done business with companies where Anusha Gordhan was a director.

But Minister Gordhan has explained that the businesses his daughter was involved in were owned by Investec, the bank she worked for.

"She joined Investec Bank Limited, the private equity division, in 2007 and resigned in late 2017. The private equity division at Investec invested in privately held companies on behalf of Investec Bank Limited - not on her own behalf. Investec, that is the bank concerned, therefore, is the owner of the shares that they buy.”

He says his daughter did not benefit financially from these companies.

“She did not benefit financially in anyway and did not benefit from any director fees. The fees wrote to the bank, not to her. She was not a member of the management or executive teams of these businesses.”

Gordhan says the attacks on his family are unfair.

He says he is willing to be criticised, attacked and corrected, but he's challenged his detractors to do so at the commission under oath.

WATCH: Gordhan responds to EFF allegations about his daughter

(Edited by Refilwe Thobega)