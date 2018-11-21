Gordhan calls on critics to testify at Zondo commission
Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan insists he had no relationship with the Guptas and is prepared to challenge anyone who says otherwise.
JOHANNESBURG – Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan has called on his critics to testify at the Zondo commission, saying he's ready for the challenge.
He insists he had no relationship with the Guptas and is prepared to challenge anyone who says otherwise.
"Come to commissions like this one in particular and say what they’ve to say and subject themselves to cross-examination."
Gordhan says he will write to the National Assembly to clarify why he failed to mention a meeting he held with an Indian businessman in a reply to a parliamentary question.
That's the meeting he says may or may not have been attended by Ajay Gupta.
Gordhan says when he replied to the Democratic Alliance parliamentary question, he didn’t include the meeting with the Indian businessman because he had forgotten about it.
"I would not lie to Parliament, if I wanted to lie, by the way, I would have left this meeting out to the submission to you chair."
WATCH: #StateCapture: Pravin Gordhan testifies
