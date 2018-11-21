Golden Arrow under pressure to sharpen security on buses following robberies
On Monday evening, two armed men robbed passengers on a bus travelling from Mitchells Plain to Cape Town.
CAPE TOWN - The Golden Arrow bus service is under pressure to sharpen up security on its vehicles.
This follows reports of frequent robberies on its buses.
Golden Arrow passengers say they want the bus company to act, and start introducing CCTV cameras and security guards on buses, especially those on the busy routes.
A commuter, who was on a Mitchells Plain bus this week where passengers were mugged at gunpoint, says that more needs to be done to ensure the safety of commuters.
“Honestly, what was going through my mind was my life and obviously, I would never put my life at risk using the bus anymore because it’s not safe. I think they should get security on the bus so we know we are safe.”
Other commuters have shared their concerns on Facebook and added that these incidents have become more frequent over the past two months.
Ricardo Mackenzie, who is a member of provincial Parliament and is the Democratic Alliance constituency head for Mitchells Plain, says he has written to the company regarding the matter.
“I don’t expect Golden Arrow to have a security guard on every bus but surely there can be random checks that can be put in place.”
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
