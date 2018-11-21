More heatwaves are likely to occur in southern Africa, says scientist

JOHANNESBURG – Global warming experts say temperatures in the southern part of Africa will rise twice as high as the average, with more heatwaves expected.

This comes after a week of scorching temperatures across South Africa.

A scientist from the Medical Research Council, Caradee Wright, says that more heatwaves are likely to occur.

“This part of the world is going to experience temperature warming on average twice that of what we see for other parts around the world or the global average. That we’ll start to see more periods of hot days.”