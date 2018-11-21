More heatwaves are likely to occur in southern Africa, says scientist
Global warming experts say temperatures in the southern part of Africa will rise twice as high as the average, with more heatwaves expected.
JOHANNESBURG – Global warming experts say temperatures in the southern part of Africa will rise twice as high as the average, with more heatwaves expected.
This comes after a week of scorching temperatures across South Africa.
A scientist from the Medical Research Council, Caradee Wright, says that more heatwaves are likely to occur.
“This part of the world is going to experience temperature warming on average twice that of what we see for other parts around the world or the global average. That we’ll start to see more periods of hot days.”
Popular in Local
-
ANC backed into a corner over VAT hike
-
Momentum: New violent crimes payout is to offer clients peace of mind
-
Momentum buckles under pressure, to pay out R2.4m to Denise Ganas
-
‘When the enemy raises its ugly head, cut the head’
-
Malema: EFF will testify at state capture inquiry when ready
-
PowerBall Results: Tuesday 20 November 2018
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.