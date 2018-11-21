Eskom needs at least 2 years to overcome coal shortage, CEO tells MPs

Eskom CEO Phakamani Hadebe has told Parliament’s Public Enterprises Committee that the downfall of the Gupta-owned Tegeta mine has largely led to the precarious coal situation it currently finds itself in.

CAPE TOWN – Eskom says it will need at least two years to overcome its coal shortage woes.

The company has implemented load shedding due to coal shortages at its power stations.

Hadebe says the power utility’s coal stockpiles started nose-diving last November because coal supplies from Tegeta had been overstated.

The mine was unable to produce the 400,000 tonnes as per its contract and then it was placed under business rescue earlier this year.

Eskom’s new suppliers have been unable to reach their target and so the downward spiral continued.

Hadebe says that 29 new contracts have now been approved to get coal stocks up to 36.3 days by the end of this financial year.

“In two years’ time by mid-2020, we would have at least 56-days cover."

Eskom says it has a dedicated team visiting all its coal-fired power stations to assess the situation and to set aside coal for the rainy season.

