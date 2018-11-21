Eskom: 'No load shedding expected in foreseeable future'

Chief operating officer Jan Oberholzer says reports of the power utility ramping up load shedding to level 8 are incorrect.

CAPE TOWN - Eskom CEO Phakamani Hadebe has apologised for the poor communication around Sunday’s level 1 load shedding.

He’s admitted to MPs the company could have handled the situation better, after holding a press conference on Friday at which no mention was made that it planned to cut the power only two days later.

The company has told Parliament’s Public Enterprises committee that it does not foresee any load shedding in the foreseeable future.

On Friday Eskom told the nation that it had less than 20 days of stock at 10 of its power stations.

But it failed to mention that it planned to cut the lights last Sunday, something Hadebe says was unknown at the time.

“It was just a wrong day to choose because we had a diesel and water issue, and all those things combined.”

“We don’t foresee at this point in time any load shedding in the foreseeable future.”

He says it was only necessary to cut 700 megawatts of power on Sunday, and not 1000 megawatts as is allowable under level 1.

