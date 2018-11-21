Eskom making progress in cleaning house, says Hadebe
The power utility is reviewing coal and supplier contracts, and 97 employees have already been shown the door.
CAPE TOWN - Eskom says it’s making significant progress in cleaning house at the power utility after years of poor governance and mismanagement.
It’s reviewing coal and supplier contracts, and 97 employees have already been shown the door.
But CEO Phakamani Hadebe has told Parliament’s Public Enterprises committee that its international investors want to see arrests if they’re going to lend Eskom the billions it needs.
Eleven senior executives implicated in impropriety have left the company. Eleven criminal cases have also been opened, five of which involve nine senior executives.
Almost 80% of the more than a thousand disciplinary cases since April have been finalised. Lifestyle audits for senior managers are also underway at the utility.
Hadebe says the clean-up has allowed Eskom to access international funding and raise R57 billion in funding from local and foreign sources.
“The challenge that has come forth from investors has more to do with what is not in our control, and that is, when are we going to arrest people.”
This view has been shared by MPs who have bemoaned the time it’s taking for authorities to act.
The committee is yet to release its report on its inquiry into Eskom.
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
Popular in Local
-
Grade 1 learner stabbed to death at North West school
-
Sandton's Nelson Mandela Square evacuated following blaze
-
Justice Zondo says state capture inquiry won’t be deterred by public attacks
-
I was told Treasury would have a 'Gupta minister', says Fuzile on Nene axing
-
Malema: 'State capture commission a Mickey Mouse show'
-
Long-term insurance ombud weighs in on Momentum matter
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.