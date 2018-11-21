Eskom making progress in cleaning house, says Hadebe

The power utility is reviewing coal and supplier contracts, and 97 employees have already been shown the door.

CAPE TOWN - Eskom says it’s making significant progress in cleaning house at the power utility after years of poor governance and mismanagement.

It’s reviewing coal and supplier contracts, and 97 employees have already been shown the door.

But CEO Phakamani Hadebe has told Parliament’s Public Enterprises committee that its international investors want to see arrests if they’re going to lend Eskom the billions it needs.

Eleven senior executives implicated in impropriety have left the company. Eleven criminal cases have also been opened, five of which involve nine senior executives.

Almost 80% of the more than a thousand disciplinary cases since April have been finalised. Lifestyle audits for senior managers are also underway at the utility.

Hadebe says the clean-up has allowed Eskom to access international funding and raise R57 billion in funding from local and foreign sources.

“The challenge that has come forth from investors has more to do with what is not in our control, and that is, when are we going to arrest people.”

This view has been shared by MPs who have bemoaned the time it’s taking for authorities to act.

The committee is yet to release its report on its inquiry into Eskom.

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)