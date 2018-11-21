Dludlu: 'We learnt a lot at U17 Women's World Cup'

South Africa's under-17 women’s football coach Simphiwe Dludlu says that her young side learnt a lot and gained invaluable experience after they were knocked out of the group stages of the Fifa U17 Women’s World Cup in Uruguay.

Bantwana were thrashed 4-1 by Brazil in their final Group match on Tuesday which subsequently saw them bow out of the competition without winning a game.

They played to a goalless draw against Mexico in their opening fixture before they were taught a 6-1 lesson by Japan in their second match.

The draw between Mexico and Japan meant that both Bantwana and Brazil head home.

Despite the poor showing in Uruguay, Dludlu says that they have learnt a lot at the World Cup.

“We came here, saw and learnt a lot here in Uruguay. Today was one of the best games, even though we lost. The red card cost us a little in this game cause we had to play the rest of the match with one player down but it was a great experience for these young players.”