Denise Ganas overwhelmed by support in battle with Momentum

The company has buckled to pressure and agreed to pay R2.4 million to Denise Ganas after her husband was killed in a hijacking.

JOHANNESBURG – The woman at the centre of a battle with insurance giant Momentum says she’s overwhelmed by the support received from South Africans which has led to her victory.

#Momentum This is the statement from the insurer. pic.twitter.com/vv4waHjRHu — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) November 20, 2018

Momentum previously declined to pay out Nathan Ganas' claim, saying that he failed to disclose his high blood sugar levels.

Denise Ganas says she was shocked when she received a call informing her that Momentum would be paying out her claim.

“Upon going through my phone I saw a message from a guy from Momentum that he tried to contact me. I was so overwhelmed, I was so emotional. I think I’m still in shock.”

She says hopes this will be an example to other families who would not have fought for what is right.

“They need to go through their policy, they need to speak to their broker and they need to ask questions.”

Ganas says she’s expecting a phone call from Momentum on Wednesday morning to finalise the payout which should include R400,000 from her husband's education policy.

