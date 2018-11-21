CT woman on trial for murder goes on the run
The woman is accused of killing her aunt and cousin and burying their bodies in their backyard in Delft in 2015.
CAPE TOWN - A Cape Town woman on trial for the murder of two relatives has disappeared.
Levonna Jacobs, who is out on bail, was last seen on 4 November.
The National Prosecuting Authority has asked for a warrant of arrest to be issued as police continue their search for murder-accused Jacobs, who is believed to be on the run.
The 38-year-old is accused of killing her aunt and cousin and burying their bodies in their backyard in Delft in 2015.
Since she went missing, her bail has been forfeited.
The woman's lawyer has since recused himself from the matter as he's not been able to make contact with his client.
Jacobs, who was out on R10,000 bail, failed to arrive at the Western Cape High Court this month where closing arguments in her trial were expected to be heard.
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
