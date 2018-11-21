[ALERT] SA October headline CPI at 5.1% y/y vs 4.9% in September

Stats SA has announced inflation numbers for October.

JOHANNESBURG - Stats SA says consumer inflation has increased to 5.1% year on year in October from 4.9% in September.

On a month on month basis inflation was flat at 0.5% in October.

Core inflation - which excludes the price of food, non-alcoholic beverages, petrol and energy - remains unchanged from September’s figure of 4.2%.