Bottling of some KWV brands to be temporarily impacted following blaze

CAPE TOWN - The CEO of wine producer KWV says that only some of its operations have been affected by a fire in Paarl.

The blaze broke out at the company's production facility on Tuesday morning.

Several employees and one firefighter suffered minor smoke inhalation.

KWV CEO Boyce Lloyd says the damage was contained.

“Our ability to bottle certain brands and products will thus, be temporarily impacted. We are currently compiling contingency plans with our various service providers in related industries to assist with the bottling of those products impacted.”

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)