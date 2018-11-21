Bottling of some KWV brands to be temporarily impacted following blaze

Soweto scholar patrol guard only wanted young girls in guard house, court told
Local
Several employees and one firefighter suffered minor smoke inhalation.
CAPE TOWN - The CEO of wine producer KWV says that only some of its operations have been affected by a fire in Paarl.
The blaze broke out at the company's production facility on Tuesday morning.
Several employees and one firefighter suffered minor smoke inhalation.
KWV CEO Boyce Lloyd says the damage was contained.
“Our ability to bottle certain brands and products will thus, be temporarily impacted. We are currently compiling contingency plans with our various service providers in related industries to assist with the bottling of those products impacted.”
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.