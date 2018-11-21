Bonteheuwel man sentenced to life for raping girl (6)

Jerome Petersen allegedly bribed the child with R5 after sexually assaulting her just over a year ago.

CAPE TOWN - A man accused of the rape of a six-year-old girl in Bonteheuwel has been sentenced to life behind bars.

Jerome Petersen also received 10 years imprisonment for sexual exploitation.

Sentencing was handed down in the Parow Regional Court on Wednesday.

Petersen allegedly bribed the child with R5 after sexually assaulting her just over a year ago.

The child and her mother live in a backyard dwelling on his property.

Bonteheuwel ward councillor Angus McKenzie says it was awesome to see the way in which the community mobilised itself throughout this period.

"I attended every single court proceedings and even handed over a petition with more than 2,000 signatures, insisting that Jerome Petersen be kept behind bars throughout the proceedings."