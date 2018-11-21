Bok assistant coach Mzwandile Stick pleased with growth of squad

Stick said it is pleasing to see how the Boks have adjusted to the challenging northern hemisphere conditions, where the playing conditions are mostly wet and slippery.

CAPE TOWN - Assistant Springbok coach Mzwandile Stick has praised the playing squad for their adaptability to northern hemisphere conditions on tour. The Springboks end their tour on Saturday when they play Wales at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff.

South Africa began their tour three weeks ago with a frustrating one-point loss to England at Twickenham, however, Siya Kolisi and his teammates bounced back to win their next two games against France and Scotland.

Stick said it is pleasing to see how the Boks have adjusted to the challenging northern hemisphere conditions, where the playing conditions are mostly wet and slippery.

“I must be honest and give credit to our players for the way they’ve adjusted to the conditions on tour in Europe. They work extremely hard to be well-prepared and I think that is showing in our play at the moment.”

Assistant Springbok coach Mzwandile Stick has commended the Bok squad for the manner in which they’ve adjusted to the very different and challenging conditions so far during their Castle Lager Outgoing Tour. The Boks finish their tour on Saturday against Wales in Cardiff. pic.twitter.com/x6er2RzQ2G — South African Rugby (@Springboks) November 20, 2018

He is also happy with the overall growth of the current squad of players as a Bok group.

“We started a bit slow in June when we played against England and we knew that we have to give opportunities to players and let them play together as we increase the depth of our squad.”

“In that respect, we’ve seen a lot of progress and improvement in our squad, especially if you take into account that we’ve a number of chances to players since June as we try and increase our depth for the World Cup”

On their opponents, Stick feels Wales won’t make the tour any easier.

“They have a number of good performances and wins behind them during this month, so we know it’s going to be very tough. Wales have a well-balanced team – there are good on attack strong on defence and have an impressive kicking game. However, we want to finish the tour on a positive note, so we will give it our best effort.”

